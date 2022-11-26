Steven B. Hedlund Sells 5,991 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $148.95 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.