Steven B. Hedlund Sells 5,991 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lincoln Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ LECO opened at $148.95 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57.
Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.
Read More
