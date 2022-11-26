Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of AdvanSix worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.