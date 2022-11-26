Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,761 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Steelcase worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $954.12 million, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

