Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.38 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,511,735. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

