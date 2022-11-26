Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Genworth Financial worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.91 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

