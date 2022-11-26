Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.9 %

HCC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

