840,700 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

