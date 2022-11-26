Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SMCI stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

