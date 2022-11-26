Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $25.08 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

