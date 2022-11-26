Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 170,200 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $38,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 951,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 378,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.