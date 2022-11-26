Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 8,107 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

