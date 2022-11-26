Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Genesco worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $52.14 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

