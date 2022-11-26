Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,289 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Enerplus worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

