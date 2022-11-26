Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TDS opened at $10.30 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

