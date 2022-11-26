Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LZB stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.55 million. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

