Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

