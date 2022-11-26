Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of California Resources worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.70%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

