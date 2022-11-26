Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,282 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

ETD opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

