Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Graham worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Graham by 96.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

GHC opened at $642.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $675.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.