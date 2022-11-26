I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stake Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,475 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of I-Mab worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 128,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in I-Mab by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 361,700 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in I-Mab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

I-Mab Trading Down 2.7 %

About I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.60 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $67.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.