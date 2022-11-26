Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.23 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

