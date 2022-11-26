Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 166,223 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166,223 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after purchasing an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

