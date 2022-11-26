Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

CWEN opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.