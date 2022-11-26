Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,606. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

