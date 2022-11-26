Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $53,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 482.7% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Meritage Homes by 915.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Meritage Homes by 210.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $86.03 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.