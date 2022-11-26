Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 2,065 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 28.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 107.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $102.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

