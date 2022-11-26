PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

