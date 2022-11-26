Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

BMRN stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.