Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Axonics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Axonics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

AXNX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

