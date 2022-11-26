Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Phreesia worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.82 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

