Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 78,527 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,527 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $49,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

EMR opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

