Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

AXTA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

