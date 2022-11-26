F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $155.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.