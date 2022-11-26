Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 556.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,872 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AA opened at $47.89 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

