Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 30,498 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Beauty Health worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.6 %

About Beauty Health

SKIN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.