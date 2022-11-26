Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 115.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

