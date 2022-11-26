Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 263.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 940,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,211,000 after purchasing an additional 681,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

