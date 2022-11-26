Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 7,637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

