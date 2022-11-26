Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 9,791 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

