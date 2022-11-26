Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $284,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

