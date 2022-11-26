Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 117 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. American National Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

