Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

ETSY opened at $120.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

