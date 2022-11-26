Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $276,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

