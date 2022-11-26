BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 427,957 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 377.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,863,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $29.68 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

