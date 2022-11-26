BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 60,128 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

