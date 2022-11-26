Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $369.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

