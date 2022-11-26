iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,398 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $57.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

