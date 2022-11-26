Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

