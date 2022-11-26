BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.25% of MKS Instruments worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,046,000 after purchasing an additional 394,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.08 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

