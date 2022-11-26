BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,773 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.45 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

